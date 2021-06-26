SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.95.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $267.71 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

