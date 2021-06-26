Rua Life Sciences’ (RUA) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:RUA opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.13. The company has a market cap of £27.73 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. Rua Life Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.
About Rua Life Sciences
