Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.82.

UBX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

