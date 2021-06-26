3,300 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth about $24,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,700. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

