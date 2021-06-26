WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $85,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WD-40 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.97.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

