JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,407,453 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 247.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

