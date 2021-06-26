Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $542,000 Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

