Sei Investments Co. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK opened at $43.42 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

