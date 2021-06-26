Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period.

SBNY opened at $256.44 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

