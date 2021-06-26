Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 282,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 655,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

