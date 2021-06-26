The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 94,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 502,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

FLWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get The Flowr alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$83.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.