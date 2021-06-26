Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

