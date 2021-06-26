Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Down 3.8%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67. 147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of analysts have commented on TCYSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tecsys from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.