XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,138,150.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XPEL stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

