XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,138,150.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
XPEL stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 2.43.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.