Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)

Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at $14.36 on Friday.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.