BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.