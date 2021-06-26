Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.72.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.48 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.