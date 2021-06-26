Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a PE ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.