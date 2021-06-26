Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 404,995 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 228,194 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

