Insider Buying: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Purchases $294,910.77 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar bought 32,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $294,910.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bali Muralidhar acquired 20,710 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $192,188.80.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bali Muralidhar acquired 16,605 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $157,747.50.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bali Muralidhar acquired 12,100 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar acquired 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

RPHM stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($3.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

