Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GameStop stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

