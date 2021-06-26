Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $33.87 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

