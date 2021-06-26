Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.63 ($2.23).
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.07. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.37.
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
