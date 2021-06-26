Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.63 ($2.23).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.07. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.37.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

