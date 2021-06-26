Morgan Stanley Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $41.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.