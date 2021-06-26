Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $70,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

XEC stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

