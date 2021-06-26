Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of PVH worth $75,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.89. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

