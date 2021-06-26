Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $244.50 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $247.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

