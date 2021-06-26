Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 36,611 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Terex worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

