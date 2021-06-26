Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43. Welltower has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

