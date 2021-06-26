SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.29 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

