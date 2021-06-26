Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Carlisle Companies worth $76,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

