Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,841 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $81,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.