Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.82 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Huntsman worth $79,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

