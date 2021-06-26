Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $85,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 88.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.