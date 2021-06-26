Geode Capital Management LLC Has $86.65 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $86,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

