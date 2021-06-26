Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Chart Industries stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

