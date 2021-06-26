Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

