Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 19,718 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $20.73 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

