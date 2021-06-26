Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $915,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRIS opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $704.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

