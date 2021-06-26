Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after buying an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.09. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

