Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $266.38 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

