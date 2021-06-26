Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) & Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Critical Analysis

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Arrival N/A -106.06% -2.03%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paya and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 7 0 3.00 Arrival 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.69%. Arrival has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Arrival’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrival is more favorable than Paya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and Arrival’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $206.05 million 6.40 -$520,000.00 $0.48 21.69 Arrival N/A N/A -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Paya has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Summary

Paya beats Arrival on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

