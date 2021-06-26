Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $145.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

