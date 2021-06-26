Royal Bank of Canada Raises Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $3.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 87.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

