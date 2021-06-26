EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of EMCOR have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The uptrend was mainly driven by solid execution in the U.S. Mechanical Construction segment and disciplined cost control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EMCOR remains encouraged by its robust performance, accretive acquisitions and demand for services. Buoyed by favorable project mix and the assumption that the current market conditions will improve, EMCOR lifted its 2021 earnings guidance. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its bottom-line growth potential. However, headwinds related to the pandemic hurt the U.S. Industrial Services segment. It expects these headwinds to persist until the fourth quarter as demand for refined products will continue to be challenged till early 2021.”

EME opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

