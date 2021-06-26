Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $669,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,714,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $423,410.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

