Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $590,055.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00.

KOD stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

