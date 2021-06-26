Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

