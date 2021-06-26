First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

