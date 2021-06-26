August J. Troendle Sells 9,345 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,345 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $1,699,481.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,510,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

